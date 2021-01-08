Lithia Motors (LAD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lithia Motors (LAD) closed the most recent trading day at $317.79, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 17.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

LAD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LAD to post earnings of $5.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.94 billion, up 20.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LAD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, LAD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.28.

It is also worth noting that LAD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

