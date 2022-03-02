Lithia Motors (LAD) Stock Moves 1.86%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithia Motors (LAD) closed at $345.84, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 14.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lithia Motors as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $10.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.39 billion, up 47.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $38.34 per share and revenue of $26.23 billion, which would represent changes of -4.22% and +14.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithia Motors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.36% higher within the past month. Lithia Motors currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lithia Motors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.79, so we one might conclude that Lithia Motors is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, LAD's PEG ratio is currently 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.