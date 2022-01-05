Lithia Motors (LAD) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithia Motors (LAD) closed at $292.93, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 1.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lithia Motors as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.87, up 80.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.35 billion, up 61.16% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithia Motors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% higher. Lithia Motors is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lithia Motors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.93.

We can also see that LAD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

