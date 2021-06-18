Lithia Motors (LAD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $320.96, changing hands as low as $314.39 per share. Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAD's low point in its 52 week range is $139.36 per share, with $417.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $317.18.

