Lithia Motors (LAD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $251.37, changing hands as high as $255.73 per share. Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LAD's low point in its 52 week range is $180 per share, with $349.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $252.15.
