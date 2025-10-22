Lithia Motors (LAD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lithia Motors (LAD) reported $9.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $9.50 for the same period compares to $8.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.7% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.61 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.53, the EPS surprise was +11.37%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Unit Sales - New vehicle retail : 96,639 compared to the 95,776 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 96,639 compared to the 95,776 average estimate based on three analysts. Unit Sales - Used vehicle retail : 109,097 compared to the 110,381 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 109,097 compared to the 110,381 average estimate based on three analysts. Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail : $47,913.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47,565.30.

: $47,913.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47,565.30. Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail : $28,381.00 compared to the $27,739.35 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $28,381.00 compared to the $27,739.35 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Fleet and other : $166.5 million compared to the $176.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.

: $166.5 million compared to the $176.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year. Revenue- Finance and insurance : $378.6 million compared to the $375.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $378.6 million compared to the $375.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Revenue- Used vehicle wholesale : $367 million versus $402.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.

: $367 million versus $402.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change. Revenue- Used vehicle retail : $3.1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

: $3.1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%. Revenue- Service, body and parts/Aftersales : $1.04 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.04 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- New vehicle : $4.63 billion compared to the $4.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

: $4.63 billion compared to the $4.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year. Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Service, Body and Parts/Aftersales : $1.01 billion versus $982.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.01 billion versus $982.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance: $371.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $365.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

Here is how Lithia Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Lithia Motors here>>>

Shares of Lithia Motors have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.