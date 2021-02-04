Lithia Motors (LAD) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Up 85% Y/Y

Lithia Motors (LAD) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $5.46 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05. Higher-than-expected revenues across all units but one led to the outperformance. The bottom line also increased a whopping 85% from the prior-year quarter’s $2.95 per share. Total revenues rose 20.6% year over year to $3,941.8 million. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,921 million. In fact, for the reported quarter, Lithia Motors claims to have reported the highest quarterly revenues in the company's history.

Segmental Performance

New vehicle retail revenues increased 19% year over year to $2,149.4 million and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,114 million. New vehicle units sold climbed 13% from the prior-year quarter to 52,469. The average selling price of new-vehicle retail rose 5.4% from the prior-year quarter to $40,965.

Used-vehicle retail revenues rose 23.9% year over year to $1,108.7 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Used-vehicle retail units sold grew 11.7% from the year-ago quarter to 47.731. The average selling price of used-vehicle retail improved 11% to $23,229 from the year-ago figure of $20,934. Revenues from used-vehicle wholesale surged 35.6% year over year to $91.8 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $78 million.

Revenues from service, body and parts were up 15.7% from the prior-year period to $383.9 million but fell shy of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $387 million. The company’s F&I (Finance & Insurance) business recorded 26.9% year-over-year growth in revenues to $172.6 million, marginally topping the consensus estimate of $170 million. Revenues from fleet and others were $35.4 million, which increased 7.3% year over year, and surpassed the consensus mark of $31.70 million.

While same-store new vehicle sales edged up 0.4% year over year, same-store used vehicle retail sales increased 8.5%. While same-store revenues from the F&I business rose 3.9%, the same from the service, body and parts unit dropped 2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Tidbits

Cost of sales increased 18.9% year over year for fourth-quarter 2020. SG&A, as a percentage of gross profit, increased from the prior-year level. Nonetheless, pretax and net profit margins improved from the year-ago levels.

Quarterly dividend of 31 cents a share will be payable on Mar 26 to shareholders of record as of Mar 12, 2021.

Lithia had cash and cash equivalents of $160.2 million as of Dec 31, 2020. Long-term debt was $2,064.7 million, marking an increase from $1,430 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Lithia — which shares space with other auto retailers like Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG), Americas CarMart Inc. (CRMT) and Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

