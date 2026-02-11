Lithia Motors (LAD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Lithia Motors (LAD) reported revenue of $9.2 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.74, compared to $7.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.53 billion, representing a surprise of -3.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Unit sales - New vehicle retail : 97,424 compared to the 96,487 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 97,424 compared to the 96,487 average estimate based on three analysts. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail : 99,905 compared to the 100,816 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 99,905 compared to the 100,816 average estimate based on three analysts. Average selling price - New vehicle retail : $48,239.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49,086.15.

: $48,239.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49,086.15. Average selling price - Used vehicle retail : $28,533.00 versus $28,380.20 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $28,533.00 versus $28,380.20 estimated by three analysts on average. Same Store Operating - Unit sales - New vehicle retail : 94,046 versus 93,091 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 94,046 versus 93,091 estimated by two analysts on average. Same Store Operating - Unit sales - Used vehicle retail : 96,342 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99,359.

: 96,342 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99,359. Revenues- Finance and insurance : $356.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $365.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $356.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $365.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Revenues- Aftersales : $1.04 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Same Store Operating- Revenues- Aftersales : $995.1 million versus $929.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.

: $995.1 million versus $929.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change. Same Store Operating- Revenues- Used vehicle retail : $3.04 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.5% year over year.

: $3.04 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.5% year over year. Same Store Operating- Revenues- New vehicle retail : $4.46 billion compared to the $4.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $4.46 billion compared to the $4.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Same Store Operating- Revenues- Finance and insurance: $344.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $359.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Here is how Lithia Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Lithia Motors have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

