Lithia Motors (LAD) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lithia Motors (LAD) will report quarterly earnings of $7.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 26.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lithia Motors metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Fleet and other' will reach $164.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Finance and insurance' stands at $370.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Used vehicle wholesale' reaching $395.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Used vehicle retail' to come in at $2.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- New vehicle' will reach $4.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Service, Body and Parts/Aftersales' should arrive at $814.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance' to reach $340.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Used Vehicle Retail' will reach $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- New Vehicle Retail' should come in at $3.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail' of $26,822.37. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27,342.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail' at $46,497.14. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46,848.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- New vehicle' will likely reach $272.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $295.30 million.



Over the past month, Lithia Motors shares have recorded returns of -5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LAD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

