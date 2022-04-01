Lithia Motors (LAD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lithia Motors (LAD) closed at $300.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 11.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lithia Motors as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $10.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.96 billion, up 37.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $40.33 per share and revenue of $26.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.75% and +15.56%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithia Motors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% higher. Lithia Motors is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lithia Motors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.24, so we one might conclude that Lithia Motors is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, LAD's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

