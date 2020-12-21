Lithia Motors (LAD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lithia Motors (LAD) closed the most recent trading day at $285.87, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 1.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.34, up 81.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.94 billion, up 20.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.03 per share and revenue of $13.28 billion, which would represent changes of +53.32% and +4.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.88% higher within the past month. LAD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LAD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.03.

We can also see that LAD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): Free Stock Analysis Report



