Lithia Motors (LAD) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Lithia Motors said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $221.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.80%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 1.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithia Motors. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAD is 0.34%, an increase of 11.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 33,118K shares. The put/call ratio of LAD is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithia Motors is $307.61. The forecasts range from a low of $199.98 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.88% from its latest reported closing price of $221.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lithia Motors is $30,259MM, an increase of 6.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $37.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWS - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 12.18% over the last quarter.

PMPRX - MidCap Value Fund I R-3 holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 17.50% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 40K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 32.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 30.71% over the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Bank holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 69,921.46% over the last quarter.

ISMD - Inspire Small holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265-2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. By purchasing and building strong businesses that have yet to realize their potential, Lithia generates significant cash flows while maintaining low leverage. Operational excellence is achieved by refocusing the business on the consumer experience and by utilizing proprietary performance measurements to increase market share and profitability. Lithia's unique growth model reinvests to expand its nationwide network and to fund innovations that create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.