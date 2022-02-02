Lithia Motors, Inc.'s (NYSE:LAD) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lithia Motors' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lithia Motors is:

21% = US$958m ÷ US$4.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Lithia Motors' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, Lithia Motors' ROE looks acceptable. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 31%, we aren't very excited. That being the case, the significant five-year 29% net income growth reported by Lithia Motors comes as a pleasant surprise. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Lithia Motors' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

NYSE:LAD Past Earnings Growth February 2nd 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Lithia Motors''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Lithia Motors Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Lithia Motors has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 10%, meaning that it has the remaining 90% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Lithia Motors is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Lithia Motors is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 3.6% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Lithia Motors' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

