Dividends
LAD

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $267.88, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAD was $267.88, representing a -7.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $288.56 and a 380.59% increase over the 52 week low of $55.74.

LAD is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). LAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.1. Zacks Investment Research reports LAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 46.23%, compared to an industry average of 27.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LAD as a top-10 holding:

  • Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
  • JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE)
  • IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 23.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LAD at 0.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAD

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular