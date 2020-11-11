Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $267.88, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAD was $267.88, representing a -7.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $288.56 and a 380.59% increase over the 52 week low of $55.74.

LAD is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). LAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.1. Zacks Investment Research reports LAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 46.23%, compared to an industry average of 27.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAD as a top-10 holding:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 23.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LAD at 0.92%.

