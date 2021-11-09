Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $329.35, the dividend yield is .43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAD was $329.35, representing a -21.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $417.98 and a 28.76% increase over the 52 week low of $255.78.

LAD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). LAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $33.69. Zacks Investment Research reports LAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 106.79%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lad Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAD as a top-10 holding:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFAS with an increase of 10.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LAD at 0.4%.

