Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $390.04, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAD was $390.04, representing a -6.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $417.98 and a 317.69% increase over the 52 week low of $93.38.

LAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.07. Zacks Investment Research reports LAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.36%, compared to an industry average of 33.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQS)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQS with an increase of 21.06% over the last 100 days. XMMO has the highest percent weighting of LAD at 2.58%.

