Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LAD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAD was $374.98, representing a -4.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $392.60 and a 572.73% increase over the 52 week low of $55.74.

LAD is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). LAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.23. Zacks Investment Research reports LAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.4%, compared to an industry average of 23.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWM with an increase of 37.27% over the last 100 days. RFG has the highest percent weighting of LAD at 2.1%.

