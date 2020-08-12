Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $246.52, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAD was $246.52, representing a -1.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $251.48 and a 342.27% increase over the 52 week low of $55.74.

LAD is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). LAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.88. Zacks Investment Research reports LAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.19%, compared to an industry average of -18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XRT with an increase of 73.08% over the last 100 days. PSCD has the highest percent weighting of LAD at 4.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.