LITHIA MOTORS Earnings Results: $LAD Reports Quarterly Earnings

LITHIA MOTORS ($LAD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $7.79 per share, beating estimates of $7.31 by $0.48. The company also reported revenue of $9,222,100,000, beating estimates of $9,191,554,580 by $30,545,420.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LAD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LITHIA MOTORS Insider Trading Activity

LITHIA MOTORS insiders have traded $LAD stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN B DEBOER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,528 shares for an estimated $14,618,167 .

. SIDNEY B DEBOER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,715 shares for an estimated $6,446,005 .

. CHRIS HOLZSHU (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,520 shares for an estimated $2,855,959 .

. TINA MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $392,720

LOUIS MIRAMONTES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500 shares for an estimated $159,993 .

. SHAUNA MCINTYRE sold 377 shares for an estimated $141,375

DAVID STORK (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 267 shares for an estimated $101,326

GARY M GLANDON (Chief People Officer) sold 242 shares for an estimated $92,652

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LITHIA MOTORS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of LITHIA MOTORS stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.