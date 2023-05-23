Lithia Motors Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LAD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $232.09, changing hands as high as $237.55 per share. Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LAD's low point in its 52 week range is $180 per share, with $314.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $237.38.
