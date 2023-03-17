Lithia (LAD) Acquires Jardine to Expand into United Kingdom

With the acquisition of Jardine Motors Group, Lithia LAD makes its way into United Kingdom. Jardine is one of the leading auto retailers with its presence over more than 50 premium retail locations in United Kingdom. The Group has a strong track record and market position in the country, representing the premium car brands Audi, Mini, BMW, Aston Martin, McLaren, Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover and Ferrari. Jardine is expected to generate more than $2 billion annualized revenues.



"Jardine's complementary leadership team, business model, sound financial performance and excellent OEM relationships make this group the ideal partner for our expansion into the United Kingdom. As part of our broader growth plan, we firmly believe the combination of our two businesses will deliver significant value for employees, partners and customers alike," said Bryan DeBoer, president and CEO of Lithia Motors.



With this buyout, Lithia has acquired more than $2.1 billion in annualized revenue so far this yearsetting the stage foranother solid year of acquisition growth. Last year, the company had acquired more than $3.5 billion in annualized revenues.



Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile and position it for long-term top- and bottom-line growth. Despite current macroeconomic headwinds and industry challenges, the company believes that it is well placed to generate $50 billion in revenues and $55-$60 in earnings per share by 2025 through strategic acquisitions.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LAD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



A few top-ranked players in the auto space include Volvo VLVLY, Wabash National WNC and Modine Manufacturing MOD, all of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines and marine and industrial engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 earnings imply year-over-year growth of 6.25%.



Wabash is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for WNC’s 2023 sales and earnings imply year-over-year growth of 13.06% and 28.89%, respectively.



Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for MOD’s 2023 sales and earnings imply year-over-year growth of 11.43% and 43.09%, respectively.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.