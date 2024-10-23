Lithia & Driveway rises 11.8%

Lithia & Driveway (LAD) is up 11.8%, or $36.06 to $340.60.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LAD:
- Lithia & Driveway reports Q3 adjusted EPS $8.21, consensus $7.59
- LAD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Lithia & Driveway price target raised to $320 from $280 at Citi
- Morgan Stanley says sell GM in auto ratings shakeup on China ‘butterfly effect’
- Morgan Stanley less bearish on auto dealers, upgrades Lithia & Driveway
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.