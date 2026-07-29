Lithia & Driveway Reports Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Lithia & Driveway (LAD) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $260.0 million, or $11.54 per share. This compares with $256.1 million, or $9.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lithia & Driveway reported adjusted earnings of $398.0 million or $17.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $9.791 billion from $9.583 billion last year.

Lithia & Driveway earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $260.0 Mln. vs. $256.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $11.54 vs. $9.87 last year. -Revenue: $9.791 Bln vs. $9.583 Bln last year.

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