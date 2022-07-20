Lithia & Driveway Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 20%

(RTTNews) - Lithia & Driveway (LAD) reported second quarter adjusted net income per share of $12.18, a 10% increase from $11.12, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $12.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $338 million, a 11% increase from $305 million, last year. Net income per share was $11.60, an 8% increase from $10.75.

Revenue increased 20% to $7.24 billion from $6.01 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $7.27 billion in revenue.

The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on August 26, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 12, 2022.

