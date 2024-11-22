Lithia & Driveway price target raised to $450 from $380 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Lithia & Driveway to $450 from $380 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm raised its price target on the stock as it transitions to FY25 as the basis for valuations, the analyst tells investors.
