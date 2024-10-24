Lithia & Driveway price target raised to $405 from $360 at Stephens

Stephens analyst Jeff Lick raised the firm’s price target on Lithia & Driveway to $405 from $360 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s raised target is based on slightly raised estimates, pushing out one quarter and a slightly higher EV/EBITDA multiple following the company’s Q3 results and conference call, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LAD:
- Lithia & Driveway price target raised to $343 from $299 at Wells Fargo
- Lithia & Driveway rises 11.8%
- Lithia & Driveway reports Q3 adjusted EPS $8.21, consensus $7.59
- LAD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Lithia & Driveway price target raised to $320 from $280 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.