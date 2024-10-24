News & Insights

Lithia & Driveway price target raised to $405 from $360 at Stephens

October 24, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

Stephens analyst Jeff Lick raised the firm’s price target on Lithia & Driveway to $405 from $360 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s raised target is based on slightly raised estimates, pushing out one quarter and a slightly higher EV/EBITDA multiple following the company’s Q3 results and conference call, the analyst tells investors.

