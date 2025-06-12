Lithia Acquires 2 Stores in Southeast Region, Updates Buyback Plan

Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD has expanded its presence in the Southeast region by purchasing two Mercedes-Benz stores in Collierville, TN, and Jackson, MS, aiming to increase store density and luxury mix. This marks LAD’s first Mercedes-Benz presence in the region, which is expected to bring an estimated $220 million in annualized revenues. This underlines LAD’s focus on growing in high-performing regions and enhancing its luxury brand portfolio.

With this addition of stores, Lithia has acquired a total year-to-date expected annualized revenues of $400 million. The transaction was financed through the company’s existing on-balance sheet capacity.

In 2023 and 2024, Lithia added $3.8 billion and $5.9 billion, respectively, in annualized revenues through acquisitions. The company’s buyout binge is boosting its market share and strengthening its portfolio.

LAD prioritizes a balanced approach to capital allocation. This has resulted in viewing acquisitions and share repurchases as equally important. The company is determined to grow its U.S. market share to 5% through such strategic acquisitions and store expansions.

Since the beginning of the year until June 10, LAD has invested $230 million to repurchase approximately 729,000 shares at a weighted average price of $315 per share. As of June 10, $589 million remains under the current repurchase authorization.

LAD stock has gained 32.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 20.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LAD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LAD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

