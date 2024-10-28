Literacy Capital PLC Reports Q3 2024 NAV Decline

Literacy Capital PLC (GB:BOOK) has released an update.

Literacy Capital PLC reported a 3.4% decline in net asset value (NAV) for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to a reduction in the valuation of two major assets. The investment trust, however, continues to see strong performance from its largest holdings, and has extended its Revolving Credit Facility on improved terms, ensuring financial flexibility until 2027. Notably, it invested in a new influencer marketing agency and successfully sold a fund interest at a premium, indicating confidence in future cash inflows.

