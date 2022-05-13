Litecoin vs. Amicus Therapeutics: Price Relationship Crosses Threshold

Here at CryptocurrenciesChannel.com, we find it interesting to track various ETF and stock prices versus various digital assets over time.

We noticed that as of 5/13/2022, Litecoin ($LTC) can buy you the least amount of Amicus Therapeutics shares, in the past year. For example, if you had 1 Litecoin coin and wished to buy shares of FOLD(Symbol: FOLD) with the proceeds, you would only be able to buy 9.48 shares of FOLD. That's versus a high amount of 34.47 shares over the trailing twelve months. Here's how this relationship looks charted, over the past year:

The main driver of the above bar chart has, of course, been the performance of Amicus Therapeutics shares, relative to the performance of Litecoin; and here's how the two compare over the past year on a total return basis:

Check out our Litecoin historical price chart and Amicus Therapeutics vs Crypto pages for additional charts. Note that any stock splits and/or dividends are included when we calculate the FOLD returns.

