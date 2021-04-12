Cryptocurrencies

Litecoin ETC to List on Deutsche Boerse

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Litecoin's Charlie Lee

London-based ETC Group announced Monday it will list a physical litecoin exchange-traded commodity (ETC) on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra market, based in Frankfurt, on April 14. 

  • The new “ETC Group Physical Litecoin ETC” product will be a central counterparty cleared exchange-traded product (ETP) and will track the price of the litecoin cryptocurrency.
  • The litecoin ETC goes live on Wednesday and will trade under the ticker “ELTC” and have a management fee of 2%. The product is marketed and distributed by HANetf.
  • “Litecoin has grown by 342% in the past 12 months and is the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at $14.6 billion with growing interest from institutional and retail investors,” said Bradley Duke, CEO of ETC Group.
  • Earlier this month, asset manager CoinShares launched a new physically backed litecoin ETP on the Swiss SIX exchange.
  • In March, the ETC Group listed a Physical Ethereum ETC on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra market which tracks the price of ether.

Read more: CoinShares Launches Litecoin ETP

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #Crypto growth and listing #GYEN, #ZUSD on Binance and Celsius Network

    GMO-Z.com Trust Company President & CEO Ken Nakamura joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ for an update on #Crypto​ growth and listing $GYEN, $ZUSD on Binance and Celsius Network.

    4 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular