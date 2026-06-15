LITE vs. AVGO: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Pick Now?

Lumentum Holdings LITE and Broadcom AVGO are two technology companies playing important roles in enterprise networking, cloud infrastructure and data center connectivity. Lumentum specializes in optical and photonic products used in high-speed communications, while Broadcom provides semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions powering enterprise and AI-driven networks worldwide.



Both companies are benefiting from rising demand for AI infrastructure, cloud computing and secure high-speed data transmission. Their technologies support the backbone of enterprise and hyperscale data centers, making them closely tied to the expanding digital economy.



Lumentum and Broadcom remain in focus as investors seek companies positioned to benefit from AI-led networking upgrades and rising enterprise spending on connectivity and security infrastructure. Let's dig in and find which stock offers the stronger investment case now.

The Case for LITE Stock

Lumentum is strengthening its position as a leading AI networking and infrastructure enabler, benefiting from soaring demand for optical connectivity in hyperscale AI data centers. The company’s optical and photonic portfolio supports AI/ML workloads, cloud networking and data center interconnect applications through transceivers, laser chips, optical circuit switches (OCS), pump lasers and co-packaged optics (CPO).



Lumentum delivered a standout third-quarter fiscal 2026 performance, with revenues surging 90.1% year over year to a record $808.4 million. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded sharply to 32.2% from 10.8% a year ago, reflecting strong AI-driven demand and a favorable product mix. Components revenues surged 77.3%, while systems revenues jumped 121.1%, driven by cloud transceivers and AI networking products.



Management highlighted exceptionally strong demand for narrow-linewidth laser assemblies, pump lasers, 200G EMLs and optical interconnect technologies supporting 1.6T architectures. The company stated several AI-focused products remain effectively sold out for the foreseeable future. Lumentum is also ramping ultra-high-power laser chips for CPO applications and expects meaningful revenue contribution by late 2026.



A major growth catalyst is the acquisition of a fifth indium phosphide fabrication facility in Greensboro, NC, which expands long-term manufacturing capacity for AI optics and advanced laser technologies. The company’s OCS platforms are increasingly critical for scalable and energy-efficient AI clusters.



Lumentum is also benefiting from Nvidia’s multibillion-dollar optical networking agreements and strategic investments tied to next-generation AI switches and CPO deployments. The company expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $960 million-$1.01 billion with non-GAAP EPS of $2.85-$3.05, underscoring strong AI infrastructure momentum.

The Case for AVGO Stock

Broadcom is gaining momentum as a leading AI infrastructure and AI networking provider, supported by accelerating hyperscale demand, expanding customer commitments and strong financial execution. The company’s semiconductor portfolio spans AI accelerators (XPUs), Ethernet switches, optical interconnects, SerDes, PCIe and networking fabrics that power AI data centers and large-scale AI clusters.



Broadcom’s AI momentum is translating into exceptional growth. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, total revenues surged 48% year over year to a record $22.2 billion, while AI semiconductor revenues jumped 143% to $10.8 billion. Networking contributed nearly 40% of AI revenues, highlighting Broadcom’s growing importance in AI connectivity infrastructure. Management expects AI semiconductor revenues to rise to $56 billion in fiscal 2026 and exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027.



The company is benefiting from strategic AI partnerships with Google, Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic, supported by long-term agreements for custom AI accelerators and networking solutions.



Broadcom’s technology leadership in AI networking remains a major strength. The company is shipping the industry’s only 100-terabit Ethernet switch, Tomahawk 6, and is advancing next-generation 200-terabit switching technology. Its Jericho fabric solutions and co-packaged optics leadership further strengthen its competitive moat in AI infrastructure.



However, risks remain. Broadcom faces customer concentration risks, supply-chain dependencies, cyclical semiconductor demand fluctuations and rising competition in AI networking and accelerators. The company also carries substantial debt following major acquisitions, with long-term debt totaling $62.7 billion as of May 2026. Despite these risks, Broadcom’s scale, AI backlog, robust free cash flow generation and strong execution position AVGO favorably within the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market.

LITE & AVGO: Price Performance and Valuation

In the year-to-date (YTD) period, Lumentum shares have skyrocketed 150%, immensely outperforming Broadcom’s 10.4% gain and the broader sector’s 15.7% growth, reflecting investors’ strong optimism around Lumentum’s accelerating AI-driven optical networking and margin expansion opportunities.



AVGO shares have underperformed as the company remains exposed to integration risks and execution challenges tied to large acquisitions, particularly VMware, while its sizable debt load continues to drive significant interest expenses. In addition, weakness in certain non-AI semiconductor markets and slowing enterprise spending on some infrastructure software products have acted as near-term headwinds despite strong AI networking demand.

LITE and AVGO YTD Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LITE shares are currently trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of F. AVGO shares are relatively cheap compared to LITE, as suggested by a Value Score of D.



LITE’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 13.23X is higher than AVGO’s 12.72X. Lumentum’s valuation premium is supported by its AI-driven optical networking growth, expanding margins and rapidly scaling cloud transceiver and laser chip businesses.

Price-to-Sales F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for LITE & AVGO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LITE’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates increases of 298.54% and 115.37%, respectively. Over the past month, earnings estimates for both years have been unchanged.

LITE Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVGO’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates 71.99% and 63.27% growth, respectively. Over the past month, earnings estimates for both years have been revised upward.

AVGO Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LITE or AVGO: Which Stock to Invest in Now?

While Broadcom remains a dominant AI infrastructure player with strong long-term growth prospects, Lumentum currently offers the more compelling investment opportunity. Its explosive AI-driven revenue growth, expanding margins, rapidly scaling optical networking business and strong demand visibility position LITE for superior near-term upside. Despite its premium valuation, Lumentum’s accelerating momentum, higher earnings estimates and AI infrastructure exposure make it the better stock to invest in now.



Currently, LITE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while AVGO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.