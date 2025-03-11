$LITE stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LITE stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $102,295,679 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LITE:
$LITE Insider Trading Activity
$LITE insiders have traded $LITE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINCENT RETORT (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL TECH.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,710 shares for an estimated $3,733,828.
- WAJID ALI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,059 shares for an estimated $2,712,319.
- HAROLD L COVERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,761 shares for an estimated $2,058,307.
- MATTHEW JOSEPH SEPE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 8,172 shares for an estimated $715,859
- JULIA SUZANNE JOHNSON sold 2,058 shares for an estimated $176,617
- PENNY HERSCHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,167 shares for an estimated $176,159.
$LITE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $LITE stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,136,732 shares (-31.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,328,651
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,871,572 shares (+108.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $157,118,469
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 1,687,347 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $106,944,052
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,351,519 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,460,020
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,128,119 shares (+461.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,705,590
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,035,331 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,916,037
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 946,308 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,977,001
$LITE Government Contracts
We have seen $30,744 of award payments to $LITE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 1-HIGH-BANDWIDTH COHERENT DRIVER MODULATOR, 1-HB-CDM EVALUATION BOARD KIT, 1-INTRADYNE COHERENT RECEIVER (I...: $30,744
