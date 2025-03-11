$LITE stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LITE stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $102,295,679 of trading volume.

$LITE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LITE:

$LITE insiders have traded $LITE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT RETORT (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL TECH.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,710 shares for an estimated $3,733,828 .

. WAJID ALI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,059 shares for an estimated $2,712,319 .

. HAROLD L COVERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,761 shares for an estimated $2,058,307 .

. MATTHEW JOSEPH SEPE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 8,172 shares for an estimated $715,859

JULIA SUZANNE JOHNSON sold 2,058 shares for an estimated $176,617

PENNY HERSCHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,167 shares for an estimated $176,159.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LITE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $LITE stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LITE Government Contracts

We have seen $30,744 of award payments to $LITE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $LITE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.