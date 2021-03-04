LITE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.37, changing hands as low as $85.20 per share. Lumentum Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LITE's low point in its 52 week range is $59.06 per share, with $112.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.47.

