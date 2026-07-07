LITE Expands Co-Packaged Optics: Can It Become the Next Growth Driver?

Lumentum Holdings LITE is expanding its co-packaged optics (CPO) portfolio, positioning the technology as a potential long-term growth driver as AI infrastructure investments accelerate. The company expects CPO, alongside Optical Circuit Switches (OCS), to contribute incremental revenues as commercial deployments ramp, supporting both revenue and earnings growth.



The company is scaling production of ultra-high-power laser chips specifically designed for CPO applications, with manufacturing progressing on schedule and commercial contributions expected to increase as deployments expand. These investments build on Lumentum's leadership in optical components, allowing it to leverage its expertise in semiconductor lasers and photonic technologies rather than entering an entirely new market.



Beyond CPO, the strategy complements Lumentum's broader AI networking portfolio, including pump lasers, narrow-linewidth laser assemblies, EML laser chips, cloud transceivers and OCS, strengthening its position across multiple layers of next-generation AI data-center infrastructure.



The opportunity is supported by structural industry trends. As hyperscale AI clusters become larger and more power-intensive, traditional electrical interconnects face bandwidth and energy-efficiency limitations, increasing the need for optical technologies such as CPO. Lumentum's ongoing investments in manufacturing capacity and high-performance laser technologies position it to benefit as customers transition toward these advanced architectures.



If adoption accelerates as expected, CPO could emerge as another significant growth engine alongside Lumentum's fast-growing AI networking business, supporting the company's robust growth outlook. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects revenues to increase 81.9% in fiscal 2026 and 86.4% in fiscal 2027 year over year.

Lumentum's Rivals in Co-Packaged Optics

Marvell Technology MRVL competes with Lumentum through its broad silicon photonics platform, supporting both CPO and NPO architectures. MRVL leverages partnerships, Tier 1 hyperscaler engagements and multiple photonic technologies to capture scale-up networking opportunities. While Lumentum focuses on laser chips and CPO modules, MRVL distinguishes itself through integrated interconnect, switching, and custom silicon capabilities, thereby strengthening its position in AI infrastructure.



Broadcom Inc. AVGO rivals Lumentum by combining CPO with Ethernet switching, DSPs, CW and EML lasers, offering an end-to-end AI networking platform. AVGO positions its CPO portfolio as the industry standard while benefiting from leadership in networking silicon and hyperscaler relationships. Compared with Lumentum's laser-focused strategy, AVGO gains scale through tightly integrated semiconductor and networking solutions. It continues expanding this advantage.

LITE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Lumentum have skyrocketed 700% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Communication - Components industry’s appreciation of 304.8% and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 35%.

LITE’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, LITE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, below the industry’s average of 44.03. LITE carries a Value Score of F.

LITE’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lumentum’s fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $17.81 per share, suggesting robust year-over-year growth of approximately 118.77%. Notably, earnings estimates have moved higher over the past 30 and 60 days, reflecting improving analyst confidence in the company's growth outlook.



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Lumentum stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.