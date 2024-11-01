Lite Access Extends Debentures and Ironman Deal

Lite Access Technologies (TSE:LTE) has released an update.

Lite Access Technologies has extended the maturity date of its $500,000 convertible debentures to November 2026, maintaining a 12% interest rate and a conversion price of $0.10. Additionally, the company is progressing with its acquisition of Ironman Directional Drilling, extending exclusivity and aiming to finalize the agreement by December 2024.

