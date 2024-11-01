News & Insights

Stocks

Lite Access Extends Debentures and Ironman Deal

November 01, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lite Access Technologies (TSE:LTE) has released an update.

Lite Access Technologies has extended the maturity date of its $500,000 convertible debentures to November 2026, maintaining a 12% interest rate and a conversion price of $0.10. Additionally, the company is progressing with its acquisition of Ironman Directional Drilling, extending exclusivity and aiming to finalize the agreement by December 2024.

For further insights into TSE:LTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.