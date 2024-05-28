Litchfield Minerals Reports Promising Drilling Results

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. (AU:LMS) has released an update.

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. has announced successful initial drilling at their Silver King prospect, with early observations revealing multiple zones of sulphide mineralisation across all drill holes. The first two holes have been completed with cores dispatched for laboratory analysis, while a third hole is underway and a fourth is set to begin shortly. The company is expanding its drilling efforts with additional rigs targeting other areas and eagerly awaits assay results to further understand the mineralisation system.

