Litchfield Minerals Advances Exploration in West Arunta

October 29, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. (AU:LMS) has released an update.

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. has made significant strides in the West Arunta region, discovering high-grade base metal sulphides at Silver King and identifying promising mineralization targets at Dumunzi and Patmungula. The company’s recent VTEM survey has highlighted several key anomalies, and remote sensing at Lucy Creek suggests potential for manganese and rare earth elements. These advancements position Litchfield strongly for future exploration and potential shareholder value growth.

