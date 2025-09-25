Litchfield Hills Reiterates iQSTEL (IQST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Litchfield Hills reiterated coverage of iQSTEL (NasdaqCM:IQST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 205.49% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for iQSTEL is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 205.49% from its latest reported closing price of $6.01 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in iQSTEL. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1,400.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 30K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 20K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 15K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 12K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

