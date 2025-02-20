Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of Unusual Machines (UMAC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of Unusual Machines (NYSEAM:UMAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.18% Downside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unusual Machines is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.18% from its latest reported closing price of $11.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unusual Machines. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 108.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMAC is 0.01%, an increase of 22,177.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 357.57% to 612K shares. The put/call ratio of UMAC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 43K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 76.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 4,446.00% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 18K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Kieckhefer Group holds 14K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 12K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 10K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.