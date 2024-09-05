Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of Travelzoo (TZOO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.56% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Travelzoo is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 47.56% from its latest reported closing price of $11.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Travelzoo is 89MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelzoo. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TZOO is 0.01%, an increase of 21.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.10% to 3,321K shares. The put/call ratio of TZOO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 567K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 25.15% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 534K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 34.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 250K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 131K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 22.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 41.05% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 113K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 16.93% over the last quarter.

Travelzoo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Travelzoo® provides 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of its deal experts around the globe. It has its finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years the company has worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

