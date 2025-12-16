Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of Star Equity Holdings (STRR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of Star Equity Holdings (NasdaqGS:STRR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Star Equity Holdings is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.66% from its latest reported closing price of $10.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Star Equity Holdings is 123MM, a decrease of 17.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Equity Holdings. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 127.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRR is 0.16%, an increase of 15,558.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 838.06% to 1,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 314K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRR by 16.18% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 196K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 25.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRR by 40.92% over the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 134K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRR by 24.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 108K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 108K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing a decrease of 92.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRR by 35.63% over the last quarter.

