Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of SKYX Platforms (SKYX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of SKYX Platforms (NasdaqCM:SKYX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 158.70% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SKYX Platforms is $3.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 158.70% from its latest reported closing price of $1.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SKYX Platforms is 127MM, an increase of 42.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in SKYX Platforms. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 72.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYX is 0.00%, an increase of 26.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 65.84% to 15,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,679K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,461K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing an increase of 49.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 14.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,140K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 10.55% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 926K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 11.59% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 601K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

