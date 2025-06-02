Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (IINN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NasdaqCM:IINN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,073.41% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 2,073.41% from its latest reported closing price of $0.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IINN is 0.00%, an increase of 227.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 82.32% to 349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 192K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing an increase of 54.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IINN by 59.25% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 47K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 71.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IINN by 127.50% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 34K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hrt Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology, which it believes will elevate and stabilize patient oxygen saturation levels. The Company's ART technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while minimizing the use of the highly invasive, risky and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and has not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

