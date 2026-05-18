Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of FST (KBSX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of FST (NasdaqGM:KBSX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in FST. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBSX is 0.11%, an increase of 22.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 1,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harraden Circle Investments holds 1,643K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 160K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 41K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.