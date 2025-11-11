Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of FG Nexus (FGNX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of FG Nexus (NasdaqGM:FGNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 217.76% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for FG Nexus is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 217.76% from its latest reported closing price of $3.21 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in FG Nexus. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGNX is 0.02%, an increase of 64.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.41% to 211K shares. The put/call ratio of FGNX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Everstar Asset Management holds 157K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 36.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 56.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 23.35% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 17.26% over the last quarter.

