Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NasdaqCM:FFAI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 57.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFAI is 0.00%, an increase of 175.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.97% to 32,772K shares. The put/call ratio of FFAI is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,175K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,816K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,197K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFAI by 26.92% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,120K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 1,839K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares , representing an increase of 63.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFAI by 64.54% over the last quarter.

