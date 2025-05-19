Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of DarioHealth (DRIO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of DarioHealth (NasdaqCM:DRIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 312.13% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for DarioHealth is $2.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 312.13% from its latest reported closing price of $0.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DarioHealth is 63MM, an increase of 123.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in DarioHealth. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRIO is 0.03%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 7,696K shares. The put/call ratio of DRIO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,692K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares , representing a decrease of 44.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 50.12% over the last quarter.

Appian Way Asset Management holds 1,281K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 23.98% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,127K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 654K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares , representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 66.27% over the last quarter.

Lasry Marc holds 465K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DarioHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, the Company empowers individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Its cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease.

