Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of AtlasClear Holdings (ATCH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of AtlasClear Holdings (NYSEAM:ATCH) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in AtlasClear Holdings. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 21.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATCH is 0.00%, an increase of 28.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 184.89% to 8,226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,179K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 88.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATCH by 300.04% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 1,178K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 921K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 94.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATCH by 838.96% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 833K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATCH by 47.89% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 814K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares , representing an increase of 29.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATCH by 32.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.