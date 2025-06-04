Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of Algorhythm Holdings (RIME) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of Algorhythm Holdings (NasdaqCM:RIME) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algorhythm Holdings. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 41.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIME is 0.00%, an increase of 99.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 66.51% to 156K shares.

Bank Of America holds 58K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 40K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 17K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 4K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 4K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

