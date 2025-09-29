Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage of Aether Holdings (ATHR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of Aether Holdings (NasdaqCM:ATHR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 27K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 22K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

